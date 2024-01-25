Fifth family member joins Munnelly board

Sarah Munnelly

London-based Munnelly Group provides construction support services and was founded in the 1980s by Phil Munnelly and his younger brother Paul.

As part of the second generation in the business, Sarah Munnelly joins Paul David Munnelly and James Munnelly on the group board, along with their father and uncle. The board is completed by Will Noble and finance director Chris Peach.

Chief executive Phil Munnelly said: “Sarah's extensive experience, strategic vision and dedication to positive change make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. As we continue to evolve and grow as a company, Sarah's appointment not only reinforces our commitment to diversity and inclusion but also strengthens our ability to navigate the dynamic landscape in the markets we work in."

Sarah Munnelly said: "This appointment not only represents a personal achievement but also symbolises the company's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the construction and infrastructure industry.”

Munnelly Group turned over £119m in the year to 31st March 2023 (2022: £98m) and made a pre-tax profit of £1.4m.

The group comprises eight operating companies, including Munnelly Support Services, Macrail, Guardior, Bishopsgate Group and Bridgehead Consultancy.

