Final phase of Islington Wharf moves forward

Morgan Sindall will build an 11-storey and a 16-storey block of flats

Waterside Places, a joint venture between Muse Developments and the Canal & River Trust, has signed a deal with Latimer, the development arm Clarion Housing Group, to deliver the final phase at Islington Wharf.

Morgan Sindall Construction, sister company of Muse, has been appointed main contractor.

The site sits on the corner of Great Ancoats Street and Old Mill Street, within the Piccadilly Basin, which has been transformed over many years and is close to Manchester Piccadilly station.

Once completed, the scheme will bring forward 106 one- and two-bedroom apartments over two buildings at 11 and 16 storeys. This final phase will also have a 3,035 sq ft Sainsbury’s grocery store on the ground floor.

Richard Cook, group director of development for Clarion Housing Group, said: “The acquisition of this site continues our investment in the city of Manchester and demonstrates our commitment to providing new high-quality homes across different tenures and price points to meet demand.

“Our ambition is to deliver more than 50% of the new homes at Islington Wharf through shared ownership, offering an affordable way to get on the property ladder in a city that has so much to offer. We’re looking forward to working with Waterside Places, Manchester City Council and local people to create a new community that generations to come will call home.”

Tom Webber, senior development surveyor at Waterside Places, said: “This phase represents the last phase of development here for us and we’re looking forward to getting on site to bring forward this striking scheme of apartments.”

To date, the wider Islington Wharf development has brought forward 348 flats on the banks of the Ashton Canal.

