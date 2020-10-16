Finnegan sisters go it alone

The Finnegan sisters (left to right), Jade, Hollie and Ruby

FinniGroup Ltd, registered with Companies House in June 2020, is owned equally by the Finnegan sisters, Hollie (aged 25) and Ruby (28) and Jade (32).

Paragon Bank has a long-standing relationship with their father, Paul Finnegan, owner of Leicester-based plant hire firm, Joinpoint Ltd, whose fleet consists of 45 dump trucks and more than 30 excavators, rollers and attachments.

After years of supporting Paul, Paragon is now supporting his daughters too. The bank has given Birmingham-based FinniGroup a funding package of more than £250,000 for two Bell 30E dump trucks, to begin building a fleet.

Hollie Finnegan said: “After seeing the success of our father’s business, we wanted to invest in some plant equipment ourselves and learn more about the family business.

“Paragon has been a key factor in us starting up our new joint business. Without this we wouldn't have been able to start FinniGroup and we hope to use Paragon’s support more as our business grows.”

She added: “Even though plant hire and construction has traditionally been male dominated, growing numbers of women are getting involved. Everyone we’ve met along the way, from customers to suppliers, have all been lovely and encouraging.”

