Firms picked for £100m refurbishment framework

The Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) has put together a panel of firms for the latest iteration of its refurbishment and modernisation framework, known as RM3.

The chosen 22 now have the opportunity to be awarded contracts directly and through mini competitions on work that upgrades and maintains social housing and public facilities.

Up to £100m of work could be let through the framework over its five-year term, if the optional fifth-year extension is adopted.

RM3 will support organisations across a range of works, from kitchen and bathroom upgrades, electrical installations to painting and decorating, , environmental and external works. It can also support multi-disciplinary projects supporting a range of areas including adaptations, roofing, and mould prevention.

Broken up into five workstreams, the framework offers various value bands to open opportunities to SMEs across a spectrum of refurbishment projects, with specific value ranges within these workstreams enabling a variety of projects to be delivered with no value restriction.

Contractors selected for the RM3 framework are:

Bell Group

CCG (Scotland)

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

Clark Contracts

Compass Building & Construction Services

Dumbreck Decorators

Easy Heat Systems

Everwarm

GD Chalmers

GMG Contractors

Hadden Construction

Hugh LS McConnell

Lochlie Construction

Magnus Electrical Services

McGregor Projects

Mitie Property Services (UK)

Northseal Facades

Ogilvie Construction

Procast Building Contractors

Robertson Construction Group

TCS Response

Trident Maintenance Services

SPA regional director Lesley Anderson said: “We're constantly seeking ways to help further support the public sector in improving their homes and buildings while ensuring an environmental focus is at the heart of every step. This framework will empower councils, social landlords, the NHS, and various organisations to efficiently and cost-effectively maintain and upgrade buildings, ensuring they offer warm and comfortable living spaces.”

