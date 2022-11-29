First section of Milan’s new metro line completed

Milan's new M4 line will operate automated driverless trains

Webuild chief executive Pietro Salini, Milan’s mayor Guiseppe Sala and minister for transport and infrastructure Mateo Salvini were among those who gathered for the official inauguration of the new 5.4km section of the M4 line which connects the city’s Linate Airport with Dateo in the city centre.

The six new stations are Linate Airport, Repetti, Forlanini, Argonne, Susa and Dateo.

The new section means that passengers can now travel between the airport and the centre of Milan in just nine minutes. When completed, the M4 line will have 21 stations, terminating at San Cristoforo to the west of the city.

It is designed to carry 24,000 people per hour and up to 86 million passenger per year. The maximum journey time across the city will be 30 minutes. It is expected to contribute to a significant reduction in street traffic through the historic centre of Milan.

The project was commissioned by the City of Milan and built by the M4 consortium which is in charge of design, construction and management of the completed asset. The company’s private investors are led by Webuild.

The line will be entirely underground and will operate fully automated driverless trains.

Construction of the line, using tunnel boring machines, has been technically complex. Historic landmarks on the surface – such as the Column of Verziere, the Statue of the Saviour at Largo Augusto and a medieval wall on Via Francesco Sforza – have been temporarily relocated to avoid any damage during construction.

