Fisher replaces Milner at Amey

Amanda Fisher

Amanda Fisher steps up from managing director of Amey’s facilities management, defence and justice (FMDJ) business. She joined Amey in 2017 from Balfour Beatty, where she was managing director of Living Places. Previously she held senior roles at Alfred McAlpine and Allied Healthcare, since leaving the Armed Forces, where she was a commissioned officer and graduate of the Royal Military College Sandhurst.

"Through her extraordinary results since joining Amey, Amanda has demonstrated her undoubted ability to assume the position of chief executive,” said Fidel López Soria, CEO of parent company Ferrovial Services. “I want to wish her all the best for the new challenges she faces.”

He added: “I would like to thank Andy for his dedication and commitment throughout his career in Amey and Ferrovial, and particularly for navigating the business through some very challenging years within our sector. He has helped to create a strong platform for the future, and I wish him every success for his new professional endeavours”

Andy Milner

Amanda Fisher said: “I am delighted to have been offered the role to lead Amey through what is both an exciting but demanding time for our industry. Recently the business has overcome many challenges, and my focus will be on ensuring we build on this, readying ourselves for the next phase, delivering what our clients and the communities we serve need.”

