Fit-out contractor finds more than 30% of staff had virus

BW has 185 staff, of whom 130 have so far taken the antibody test. These have indicated that 41 employees (31%) had already been exposed to the virus and so may have developed some level of resistance.

Other measures adopted by BW in the face of Covid-19 include: switching site inductions from on site to remote; offering free face masks to all on site or in the office; and maintaining social distancing measures.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is distributed to staff individually, ensuring that nothing is shared.

BW said that it had “handled the situation as safely as possible to reduce the risk to the health and wellbeing of employees”.

