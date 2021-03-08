Five and a back-up picked for Scottish health framework

Artist’s impression of the Baird Family Hospital and the Anchor Centre project, being delivered through Frameworks Scotland 2

Health Facilities Scotland’s framework covers the delivery of new build, refurbishment and backlog maintenance projects. The Frameworks Scotland 3 model will operate over a five-year period for publicly funded health and social care construction projects.

Six firms have been appointed as principal supply chain partners (PSCPs):

Balfour Beatty;

John Graham Construction;

Kier Construction;

McLaughlin & Harvey;

RMF Health;

BAM Construction (serving as a ‘reserve’).

BAM Construction’s appointment as the reserve PSCP is intended to provide resilience in the framework if one of the other five PSCPs is unable to participate in a project mini competition.

Each of the partners will act as a ‘one stop shop’, carrying out a diverse range of design, planning and construction via their integrated supply chains.

Frameworks Scotland 3 is expected to deliver up to £650m of healthcare projects over its 5-year duration. Its predecessor, Frameworks Scotland 2, has seen projects delivered or in delivery with a total value of £630m.

Gordon James, director of Health Facilities Scotland said: “Our NHS is under immense pressure due to the current pandemic, and the need for future-proof healthcare facilities is paramount. Frameworks Scotland 3 provides our customers with peace-of-mind, knowing we have a team of leading construction firms vetted and eager to support new build and refurbishment projects.

“Our team has an in-depth knowledge of the framework and provide a wide range of technical and professional advice to client project teams throughout Scotland. Following our success with the recent NHS Louisa Jordan development we are looking forward to progressing a range of exciting and meaningful projects across NHS Scotland.”

A PSCP may be engaged to undertake a variety of duties including service strategies, estate strategies, business planning, developing the brief, design development and construction works. In addition to the construction phase of a project, a PSCP can be appointed at various stages in the capital project planning process from the initial agreement stage through to the full business case stage.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk