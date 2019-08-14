Fleet investment for AR Demolition

Richard Dolman and some of his new vans

The East Midlands contractor, based near Nuneaton, has bought new cars and vans for managers, supervisors and operatives alike as part of an image makeover.

Managing director Richard Dolman said: “I am determined to make AR Demolition a beacon of industry best practice and an example to all construction contractors in terms of standards and innovation.

“Having a new fleet of vehicles will play its part in portraying the image we want to promote, not only to our clients but also within our workforce, to let them know we are a company which takes its reputation extremely seriously.

“We have lately set up a new board and together we are keen to develop the company into a new type of demolition contractor, one where quality, safety and innovation – particularly in terms of sustainability and recruitment – were placed at the forefront.

“Having our new vehicles will certainly play its part in ensuring that our staff across the board adhere to, and promote, the quality and standards I expect us to achieve.”

Richard Dolman co-founded AR Demolition with Andrew Thompson in 2007. Last year the company invested £1.5m on three new high-reach Kiesel demolition machines in 2018.

Mr Dolman said: “AR Demolition is gradually turning into the company we have all visualised.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk