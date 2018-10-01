Ford Dagenham redevelopment plans approved

CGI of the planned Beam Park neighbourhood

The 29-hectare site to be built on is the former Ford assembly site at Beam Park in South Dagenham.

The plan includes the delivery of a new neighbourhood for the area, with a new rail station, two primary schools, a nursery, community facilities, retail and open spaces, as well as the new homes.

As a result of negotiations between City Hall and the site’s developers, L&Q and Countryside, the proportion of affordable homes to be built on the site has been raised from 35% to 50%.

The site straddles the border of two boroughs: Barking & Dagenham Council approved the £1bn development but Havering Council refused permission, citing concerns about it harming the character of the local area due to the height of the proposed buildings.

London’s deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills, Jules Pipe, said: “This is a large, very important site and these plans will deliver 3,000 much-needed new homes, along with transport, schools and community facilities to help make this a liveable and attractive new neighbourhood for this part of east London. Having weighed up the evidence available to me and given the overall importance of the application, I have decided to grant approval.”

He added: “The wider area around Beam Park has the potential to deliver thousands of new homes and jobs, and could play a crucial role in London’s economy in the decades to come.”

L&Q regional managing director Andy Rowland said: “This milestone brings Beam Park a step closer to reality. Housing supply is a serious concern for many Londoners, and with 50% affordable housing, Beam Park is helping to contribute to the solution. The land for the Beam Park redevelopment is one of the largest sites released by the Mayor of London and the GLA to provide new homes for Londoners.

“We are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with Countryside, the GLA, the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham and the London Borough of Havering to build quality homes in places where people want to live.”

Countryside managing director Robert Wilkinson said: “This project, in partnership with L&Q and supported by the Mayor of London, is an incredible opportunity to regenerate this part of the capital, and with 50% affordable housing, will make a huge contribution to meeting local housing needs.

“We were encouraged by the vast responses and co-operation of the local community during our consultation process, who were extremely supportive of our proposals. Beam Park is an essential component of the Mayor’s commitment to providing new homes for Londoners and we are proud to be playing a key role in delivering not just affordable homes but also vital infrastructure, which will play a vital role in ensuring the new Beam Park community is sustainable and cohesive for generations to come.”