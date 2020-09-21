Former Speedy boss joins Taziker as CEO

Steve Corcoran

Taziker is a £37m turnover business that specialises in protective coatings, structural refurbishment and strengthening projects transport, utility, industrial and marine infrastructure.

It was acquired in 2016 by private investment group Bregal Freshteam, which last November also added Midlands civils contractor M&J Evans Construction to its portfolio. The same group also owns Radley, the handbag company with the little Scottie dog motif.

Steve Corcoran was chief executive of Speedy Hire for nine years until January 2014. He subsequently led the private equity-backed formation of Ardent Hire Solutions, on the back of the acquisitions of family-owned hire firms Fork Rent and One Call Hire. Since leaving Ardent in 2016 he has had various short-term roles, including running Keltbray’s plant operations and chief executive (designate) of Hawk Group in September 2018 in a failed last-ditch attempt to prevent its collapse into administration (which occurred in January 2019).

At Taziker, Mr Corcoran teams up with former Interserve chief Adrian Ringrose, who is chairman. Adrian Ringrose said: “On behalf of everyone at Taziker I am delighted to welcome Steve to the group. He brings a wealth of leadership experience, commercial insight and business know-how that will benefit the business and the team enormously as we pursue our ambitious growth strategy”.

Rayhan Davis, on behalf of majority owner Freshstream, said, “We are very pleased to have been able to attract a CEO of Steve’s calibre and track record to lead the business. As shareholders, we are committed to growing the business strongly over the coming years, and welcome Steve as an integral part of this growth plan”.

Steve Corcoran said: “Taziker is a long established, well respected specialist contractor, led by an experienced management team and supported by highly skilled personnel across the business. As an organisation, Taziker is held in high regard by its clients and I look forward to working with them and the team, as we look to grow and develop the business to meet its true potential.”

