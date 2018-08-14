Four contractors named for Midlands highway work

Balfour Beatty, Eurovia, Galliford Try and Morgan Sindall are set to share in up to £500m of highway work.

The Midlands Highway Alliance is a consortium of 21 local highway authorities ranging from Barnsley to Buckinghamshire, with Leicestershire County Council taking the lead. The four-year framework is for local authority highway projects.

Twenty contractors initially expressed an interest in bidding for the contract, of whom eight were invited to tender.

MSF3 steering group chair Mark Kemp said: “We received high quality submissions from all the contractors, which, together with increased levels of investment by local authorities, will drive further successful delivery of infrastructure projects across the region.”

Last time around, MSF2 was divided into two lots: schemes up to £5m and schemes valued at between £5m and £25m. MSF2 contractors for schemes up to £5m were Aggregate Industries, Balfour Beatty, Eurovia, Galliford Try, and Tarmac/Carillion. For the larger schemes, Balfour Beatty, Galliford Try/Aggregate Industries and Tarmac/Carillion were selected.

Effectively, therefore, it seems that Morgan Sindall is the beneficiary of Carillion’s demise here.

Morgan Sindall has also secured a place on Leicester City Council’s £240m construction framework.