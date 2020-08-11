Four share Somerset's highway structures work

The estimated annual spend through the framework is expected to be in the region of £2m to £3m with an overall framework agreement limit of £15m.
The four contractors are Centre Great, Dyer & Butler, Walters and R&W Civil Engineering.
The framework agreement covers the following work types:
- Urgent traffic management
- Masonry bridge and retaining wall repairs
- Structural concrete repairs
- Minor parapet repairs (masonry, steel or timber)
- Cyclic maintenance activities, vegetation removal etc.
- Bridge waterproofing
- Minor and major bridge reconstruction
- Retaining wall reconstruction
- Geotechnical engineering and earth retaining structures
- Footbridge refurbishment
- Drainage works
- Working in water and temporary watercourse management
- Carriageway and footpath resurfacing.
