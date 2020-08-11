  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue August 11 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Four share Somerset's highway structures work

Four share Somerset's highway structures work

12 hours Somerset County Council has selected four contractors to provide major works to highways structures across the county over the next four years.

Dyer & Butler is one of the four contractors selected by Somerset County Council
Dyer & Butler is one of the four contractors selected by Somerset County Council

The estimated annual spend through the framework is expected to be in the region of £2m to £3m with an overall framework agreement limit of £15m.

The four contractors are Centre Great, Dyer & Butler, Walters and R&W Civil Engineering.

The framework agreement covers the following work types:

  • Urgent traffic management
  • Masonry bridge and retaining wall repairs
  • Structural concrete repairs
  • Minor parapet repairs (masonry, steel or timber)
  • Cyclic maintenance activities, vegetation removal etc.
  • Bridge waterproofing
  • Minor and major bridge reconstruction
  • Retaining wall reconstruction
  • Geotechnical engineering and earth retaining structures
  • Footbridge refurbishment
  • Drainage works
  • Working in water and temporary watercourse management
  • Carriageway and footpath resurfacing.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »