Four share Somerset's highway structures work

Dyer & Butler is one of the four contractors selected by Somerset County Council

The estimated annual spend through the framework is expected to be in the region of £2m to £3m with an overall framework agreement limit of £15m.

The four contractors are Centre Great, Dyer & Butler, Walters and R&W Civil Engineering.

The framework agreement covers the following work types:

Urgent traffic management

Masonry bridge and retaining wall repairs

Structural concrete repairs

Minor parapet repairs (masonry, steel or timber)

Cyclic maintenance activities, vegetation removal etc.

Bridge waterproofing

Minor and major bridge reconstruction

Retaining wall reconstruction

Geotechnical engineering and earth retaining structures

Footbridge refurbishment

Drainage works

Working in water and temporary watercourse management

Carriageway and footpath resurfacing.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk