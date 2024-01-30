Fourth Grove 5150 for Bryn Thomas

  1. Instagram
Tue January 30 2024

3 hours Deeside-based Bryn Thomas Cranes has taken delivery of its fourth Grove GMK 5150XL all terrain crane.

Bryn Thomas Cranes' new GMK 5150XL is a five-axle vehicle with a rated lifting capacity of 150 tonnes.

Its seven-section 68.7-metre main boom can hold 8.1 tonnes when fully extended, or 9.4 tonnes at 66 metres, or 12.7 tonnes when extended to 60 metres.

A 16.2-metre bi-fold swing away extension can be extended further with an 8.1-metre insert to 24.2 metres for a 96.5-metre maximum tip height.

It can carry up to 30.9 tonnes of its own counterweight and still come within the UK’s 16.5-tonne axle loads.

Bryn Thomas Cranes operations director Nic Hutchison said: “These cranes run with an interchangeable ballast and can go up and down the range, which means it’s more versatile for our Grove fleet and our newest Grove crane is a perfect investment to grow the longer boomed sector of our fleet.”

Bryn Thomas Cranes and sister company BJW Cranes run a fleet of around 70 mobile cranes with capacities up to 500 tonnes from six depot locations.

