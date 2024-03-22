French fit-out contractor targets UK market

Agilité's team (L-R): Cormac O'Sullivan, Galia Minkara, Neil Coales, Charles Delhaye, Kirsty Shearer, Daniel Hunt, Naomi Felix and Alexandre Loisy

Agilité set up its UK division in 2019 and has done various shopfitting jobs here to date but has only now opened its own physical office – in Bowling Green Lane, London EC1.

Agilité directly employs nine people in the UK, including country head Daniel Hunt, a former regional director at Aecom, and newly-appointed commercial manager Nicholas Perry, who was previously commercial manager at ISG.

Agilité UK turned over just €1.5m in 2022, increasing to €5.5m in 2023 – with the firm targeting €11m this year.

Managing director Neil Coales said: “London is still the major financial capital of Europe and the market here is huge – not just in corporate office space, but in retail, leisure and hospitality, too. That’s why many US brands that want to ‘crack’ Europe will arrive in London first.

“Agilité is by no means new to the UK – having delivered over 35 projects here in the last 18 months – but we want to be able to offer pan-European fit out services that understand the local market, economy and supply chain because we’re living and breathing it, too.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk