French partnership seeks to boost ‘digital twins’

The research chair will be at the School for Major Projects, ESTP, which trains senior managers in the construction and built environment sector in France. ESTP is joining forces with Egis, Bouygues Construction, Schneider Electric, BRGM, SNCF Réseau and Arts et Métiers to form an alliance of stakeholders across the value chain and lifecycle of construction projects for buildings and infrastructure.

Their partnership is intended to pave the way for joint progress on subjects at the interface of their respective activities thanks to a shared vision of digital twins, but also provide clarification of the challenges of the digital transition.

The teams said that setting up a ‘digital twin’ represents a solution for centralising, organising and securing a project’s datasets, rallying a project’s stakeholders around a collaborative venture and spearheading the development of services tailored to end users’ needs.

By combining simulation, artificial intelligence and data, it simulates the behaviour of projects in a dynamic fashion, reflecting the reality on the ground. In this way, the digital twin allows real-time management of buildings, showcases the interactions between systems and objects and enables optimisation of the impact that buildings have on their environment through their construction and operation.

A number of key research and study themes have been defined.

“This chair forms part of a policy to significantly develop research activities by strengthening teams and launching several new chairs over the coming year,” said Joël Cuny, chief executive of ESTP.

