Fugro picked for Dutch site investigation

It has been appointed by the CrossWind consortium – a joint venture between Shell and Eneco – to carry out site investigations to support development of the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm.

Fugro vessel Atlantis Dweller will be used to clear the turbine sites and then the seabed Seacalf Mk V DeepDrive cone penetration test (CPT) system will be mobilised for the fieldwork. The Seacalf

Tjalling de Bruin, project director for CrossWind, said: “We are looking forward to working with Fugro to execute our first offshore activities safely and in good health during these extraordinary times. With a signed contract in place and the site investigation team mobilising, the work is progressing well to deliver clean energy by 2023.”

Sven Plasman, commercial manager at Fugro, added: “We are pleased that our proven track record on previous projects for Shell and Eneco, and our deep knowledge of offshore wind farm developments have led to another major contract award using the efficiency and safety of our seabed site investigation solutions such as the Seacalf Mk V DeepDrive CPT system.”

The CrossWind consortium plans to have Hollandse Kust (noord) operational by 2023 with an installed capacity of 759MW, generating at least 3.3TWh per year. The wind farm will be located 18.5 km off the Dutch coast near the town of Egmond aan Zee.

