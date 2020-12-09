Fugro wins trio of offshore wind contracts

The investigations for IJmuiden Ver are the most extensive the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has organised to date and the resulting zone will generate a total of 4GW of renewable energy.

The Fugro contracts include seabed investigation, an extensive laboratory testing programme, and development of an integrated ground model. State-of-the-art techniques, such as the generation of synthetic cone penetration tests (CPTs) will be applied to create the geological ground model and the results will be used for future developers’ tender submissions for the 429km2 offshore wind farm zone.

The fieldwork, which comprises seabed CPTs, thermal conductivity tests, vibrocores and boreholes, will run from February to August 2021 and will be performed from Fugro’s DP2 geotechnical vessels. Several proprietary technologies will be used on the project, including the Seacalf Mk V Deepdrive coiled CPT system, design for maximum penetration depth and optimum quality data over the full foundation depth. Fugro will also use the Wison Mk V Ecodrive downhole CPT and sampling tool, which has been developed to produce more robust geo-data using environmentally friendly hydraulics.

Peter-Paul Lebbink, RVO’s project manager, said: “All available soil measurement results will be integrated by Fugro into an advanced integrated 3D ground model adhering to the industry’s highest possible standards. This 3D ground model will form a solid basis for detailed engineering and will therefore derisk the construction of the future IJmuiden Ver wind farms.”

