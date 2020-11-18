Funding agreed for Meridian Water enabling works

The Meridian Water masterplan

The council has already secured planning permission for the infrastructure works and approved a framework contract with three major contractors – BAM Nuttall, Vinci Construction UK and VolkerFitzpatrick.

They will install roads, pathways, bridges, utilities, flood alleviation and associated landscaping.

Work is expected to start on site by autumn 2021 and be completed during 2024.

The eventual Meridian Water development, by Lee Valley Park in north London, is expected to have 10,000 new homes.

Enfield Council was an early recipient of housing infrastructure fund (HIF) money from the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) in August 2019. The HIF is a government capital grant programme which is designed to unlock housing sites and help deliver new homes. Terms of the grant funding have now been agreed.

The leader of Enfield Council, Nesil Caliskan, said: “This is a vital stage in the delivery of Meridian Water and I am delighted that we are on the cusp of appointing partners to deliver the key infrastructure the transformational and ambitious Meridian Water project needs to be a success.

“All of our partners have demonstrated they possess the drive and excellence to help us make this project a success and this latest announcement marks a further step towards the creation of a special development in our borough.”

Housing minister Christopher Pincher said: “Our £170m of grant funding for Enfield Council will help transform the Meridian Water site into 10,000 new homes, and ensure these homes are served by the cycle links, roads, and utilities needed to create a new thriving community in north London.”

