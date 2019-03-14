Funding approved for Welsh coastal defence construction

Wales’ Coastal Risk Management Programme has allocated £50m a year for the next three years for work to repair, replace and create new coastal defence systems. The works are expected to reduce flood risk to more than 18,000 properties

Schemes for this year include: strengthening existing defences at East Rhyl; sea wall strengthening and maintenance at Aberavon; and construction of setback defences at Y Felinheli.

This year’s funding includes a capital programme of £27m for new schemes, maintenance of existing assets and the development of future schemes; as well as a revenue programme of nearly £25m. This will support the completion of schemes at Beaumaris, Llanfair Talhaiarn and Talgarth, as well as start construction works at Llansannan, Llanmaes, Newport and Welshpool.

To provide advice and identify best practice on flood and coastal risk management matters, a new statutory Flood & Coastal Erosion Committee for Wales has been established, chaired by former council planning officer Martin Buckle.

In addition, a new National Strategy for Flood & Coastal Erosion Risk Management will also be consulted on later this year.

Wales’ environment minister Lesley Griffiths said: “Flooding can have a devastating and lasting impact on the lives of those affected, and this is why it remains a high priority for us and why we are determined to support people who are most at risk as much as we can.

“This significant investment, as well as our new National Strategy and Flood & Coastal Erosion Committee for Wales, will put us in a strong position going forward and ensure we can face the challenges of climate change head on. This programme will put the sustainable management of our environment at the heart of decision-making in efforts to further reduce flood and coastal risk to homes and businesses across Wales.”