Funds secured for £127m Ravenscraig road links

Glasgow City Region Cabinet has improved an investment of £61.9m for the Ravenscraig Infrastructure Access (RIA) project and North Lanarkshire Council is matching this with £65.3m, to make a total of £127.2m.

The money will be used to create new and improved transport infrastructure connecting Ravenscraig north to the M8 and south to Motherwell and the M74.

The proposals involve:

a new dual carriageway from the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility to Motherwell, crossing the west coast main line railway, with new provision for walking, cycling and wheeling throughout;

a new roundabout with traffic signals at Airbles Road and Windmillhill Street, connecting to the dual carriageway;

completion of the dualling of Airbles Road; and

the dualling of the A723 from Ravenscraig to the M8.

The next stage in the RIA project will be submission of a planning application for the southern connections to Motherwell and the M74, which will include a public consultation. The first construction works on site will create the west coast main line crossing, anticipated to take place in 2022, with construction of the new road to Ravenscraig and roundabout starting in 2023. Dualling of the A723 is planned to begin in 2023/24 and the work on Airbles Road in 2024/25.

The regeneration of the overall Ravenscraig site will see £3.5bn invested over the next 10 years.

A masterplan was approved last year for regeneration of the former steelworks site at Ravenscraig near Motherwell, giving Ravenscraig Ltd permission to develop the 376 hectares of derelict land.

"Despite the coronavirus pandemic, we are continuing to invest in the future of North Lanarkshire, with a clear plan for economic growth," said council chief executive Des Murray. “Ravenscraig is an important part of our long-term plan as it will bring new homes, schools, businesses, jobs and leisure facilities over the next 25 years. To achieve this, we must invest in new roads and active travel improvements, including cycle routes and public transport links - the Ravenscraig Infrastructure Access project will deliver that.

The RIA is a key component part of the council's Plan Lanarkshire Orbital Route, combined with other investment to create a transformational road and infrastructure travel spine through North Lanarkshire. The Pan Lanarkshire Orbital Route will improve connectivity from Motherwell to Cumbernauld across a range of transport modes.

Murray added: "Overall, the Pan Lanarkshire Orbital Transport Corridor will transform the way we use our transport network, encouraging healthy active travel options, creating new opportunities for development and digital infrastructure along the route, and creating potential for low carbon energy networks.

“With the funding from Glasgow City Region City Deal secured, we can now move forward with this exciting new project to transform derelict land into vibrant new communities for the people of North Lanarkshire."

Within the Ravenscraig site itself, the RIA is one of a number of infrastructure projects the council is working to deliver, including a new seven-hectare park that is currently under construction and, working with Sustrans, new cycling and walking links to Craigneuk, Wishaw and New College Lanarkshire Motherwell campus.

