Fusion21 expands modular building framework

A modular building from Wernick

The £400m framework is designed to service the blue light, health and leisure sectors, in addition to providing buildings for educational purposes and wider public use.

It offers them prequalified suppliers of temporary or permanent quality modular buildings.

Nick Verburg, procurement and supply chain manager at Fusion21, said: “Modular off-site construction is an innovative and cost-effective way to deliver buildings for the 21st century, and we are delighted to have expanded this flexible procurement solution in response to market demand and member feedback.

“Fusion21 members accessing this framework will benefit from significant efficiency savings and social value, whilst accessing a range of sustainable building solutions specific to their building needs and requirements.”

Fusion21’s chosen eight suppliers of modular buildings are: