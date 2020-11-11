Fusion21 picks suppliers for £500m materials framework

The framework, expected to be worth up to £500m over a four-year term, is designed to meet the building materials needs of all public sector buyers, including housing, education and health services.

Split into nine lots, the framework supports general building and electrical materials, plumbing and heating (including gas spares), managed services, roofing materials, kitchens, windows and doors, aids and adaptions and bathrooms.

Peter Francis, director of operations at Fusion21, said: “Developed with the engagement and involvement of members and suppliers to ensure we designed genuinely required solution structures, this multifunctional framework includes innovative lots which can offer a ‘one stop shop’ solution through a highly qualified and competent supply base.

“Ease of further competition and direct award can offer members a quick and efficient process.

“Other member benefits include flexible call-off processes, greater efficiencies, support from technical procurement specialists and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”

Suppliers appointed to the framework are:

AKW Medi-Care

Nova Group

City Electrical Factors

PHC Parts

City Plumbing Supplies

PROCare Shower & Bathroom Centre

Dennis & Robinson Ltd t/a Paula Rosa Manhattan

Rexel UK

Edmundson Electrical

Robert Price BM

Frameline

SIG Roofing & Distribution

Grafton Merchanting GB

Sovini Trade Supplies

Jewson Partnership Solutions

The Symphony Group

Joinery & Timber Creations

Travis Perkins Managed Services

Magnet

Wolseley UK

Moores Furniture Group

Yesss Electrical

