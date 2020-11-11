Fusion21 picks suppliers for £500m materials framework

The framework, expected to be worth up to £500m over a four-year term, is designed to meet the building materials needs of all public sector buyers, including housing, education and health services.
Split into nine lots, the framework supports general building and electrical materials, plumbing and heating (including gas spares), managed services, roofing materials, kitchens, windows and doors, aids and adaptions and bathrooms.
Peter Francis, director of operations at Fusion21, said: “Developed with the engagement and involvement of members and suppliers to ensure we designed genuinely required solution structures, this multifunctional framework includes innovative lots which can offer a ‘one stop shop’ solution through a highly qualified and competent supply base.
“Ease of further competition and direct award can offer members a quick and efficient process.
“Other member benefits include flexible call-off processes, greater efficiencies, support from technical procurement specialists and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”
Suppliers appointed to the framework are:
- AKW Medi-Care
- Nova Group
- City Electrical Factors
- PHC Parts
- City Plumbing Supplies
- PROCare Shower & Bathroom Centre
- Dennis & Robinson Ltd t/a Paula Rosa Manhattan
- Rexel UK
- Edmundson Electrical
- Robert Price BM
- Frameline
- SIG Roofing & Distribution
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- Sovini Trade Supplies
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- The Symphony Group
- Joinery & Timber Creations
- Travis Perkins Managed Services
- Magnet
- Wolseley UK
- Moores Furniture Group
- Yesss Electrical
