Fusion21 renews consultants framework

The framework is expected to be worth up to £120m over its four-year term and support more than 100 projects each year.
Offering 12 lots, it has been developed to meet the needs of public sector organisations – including housing, education, health, blue light, local authorities and central government across the UK.
Now in its fifth iteration, the framework has four new lots: building information modelling; fit-out consultancy; facilities management consultancy; and zero carbon & sustainability.
The 12 lots are:
- Lot 1 Project Management and Multidisciplinary Consultancy Services and Lead Consultant
- Lot 2 Stock Monitoring & Appraisal
- Lot 3 Building Information Modelling
- Lot 4 Architectural
- Lot 5 Fit-Out Consultancy
- Lot 6 Heritage & Conservation
- Lot 7 Structural & Civil Engineering
- Lot 8 Building Engineering Services
- Lot 9 Facilities Management Consultancy
- Lot 10 Principal Designer
- Lot 11 Zero Carbon & Sustainability
- Lot 12 Valuations
Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “We are delighted to have strengthened our popular consultants offer, having listened to feedback from our members and the wider market.
“This framework provides access to highly skilled consultants, representing both SMEs and multinational organisations. Our members will benefit from their extensive knowledge when procuring consultancy services, in addition to being supported by our experienced team of technical experts.”
The suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national consultants framework are:
- Aegis Property Consultancy
- AEW Architects & Designers
- Ainsley Gommon Architects
- Alan Baxter
- Alan Johnston Partnership
- Align Property Partners
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Anderton Gables
- Arcadis
- Arcus Consulting
- Atkins
- Avison Young (UK)
- Baily Garner
- Baker Mallett
- Banks Long & Co
- Bernard Taylor Partnership
- Best Practice Group plc
- BIM Academy (Enterprises)
- BIMBox Associates
- Bowker Sadler Partnership T/A Bowker Sadler Architecture
- BPTW
- Bruton Knowles
- Buro Happold Engineers
- Butler & Young Services T/A Butler & Young Associates
- Buttress Architects
- Byrne Looby Partners (UK)
- calfordseaden
- Capital Property & Construction Consultants
- Carter Jonas
- CBRE
- Civic Engineers
- Clague
- Concertus Design & Property Consultants
- Couch Perry & Wilkes
- Curtins Consulting
- Cushman & Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung
- Daniel Connal
- David Miles & Partners
- Davies Maguire
- ECD Architects
- ECS Consultants
- Ellis Williams Architects
- Enzen Global
- EP Building Services
- Eric Wright FM
- Faithorn Farrell Timms
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- Fraser Brown MacKenna
- GEP Environmental
- Glancy Nicholls Architects
- Halsall Lloyd
- Heyne Tillett Steel
- Ingleton Wood
- Jennings Design Associates
- JNP Group Consulting Engineers T/A JNP Group
- Keegans
- Keelagher Okey Associates
- Kier Business Services
- Larch Consulting
- MacConvilles
- Malcolm Hollis
- Mason Clark Associates
- Max Fordham
- McAndrew Martin
- McBains
- Michael Dyson Associates
- Montagu Evans
- Moore MacDonald & Partners
- Mott MacDonald
- NORR Consultants
- NPS Property Consultants
- Oberlanders Architects
- Oxhey Hall Consulting
- Paddock Johnson Partnership
- Pellings
- Pennington Choices
- Pick Everard
- PML (Programme Management)
- Poole Dick Associates
- Pozzoni Architecture
- Price & Myers
- Prosurv Consult
- Pulse Consult
- Purcell Architecture
- Quattro Design Architects
- Quod
- Rand Associates Consultancy Services
- Rapleys
- Ridge and Partners
- RPP T/A Rex Procter and Partners
- RPS Consulting Services
- SDA Consulting
- Services Design Solution
- Shape Consulting Engineers
- Space Solutions (Scotland)
- Steven A Hunt & Associates
- Tetra Tech
- The Fulker Consultancy
- Triangle Architects
- Troup Bywaters + Anders
- Turner & Townsend Project Management
- TWC Consulting [Sustainable Property Consultants]
- TYPSA
- Waldeck Consulting
- Wardell Armstrong
- Warmworks Scotland
- Watts Group
- Whiteley Eaves
- Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh)
- Will Rudd Davidson (Glasgow)
- WT Partnership
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk