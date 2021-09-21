Fusion21 renews consultants framework

The framework is expected to be worth up to £120m over its four-year term and support more than 100 projects each year.

Offering 12 lots, it has been developed to meet the needs of public sector organisations – including housing, education, health, blue light, local authorities and central government across the UK.

Now in its fifth iteration, the framework has four new lots: building information modelling; fit-out consultancy; facilities management consultancy; and zero carbon & sustainability.

The 12 lots are:

Lot 1 Project Management and Multidisciplinary Consultancy Services and Lead Consultant

Lot 2 Stock Monitoring & Appraisal

Lot 3 Building Information Modelling

Lot 4 Architectural

Lot 5 Fit-Out Consultancy

Lot 6 Heritage & Conservation

Lot 7 Structural & Civil Engineering

Lot 8 Building Engineering Services

Lot 9 Facilities Management Consultancy

Lot 10 Principal Designer

Lot 11 Zero Carbon & Sustainability

Lot 12 Valuations

Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “We are delighted to have strengthened our popular consultants offer, having listened to feedback from our members and the wider market.

“This framework provides access to highly skilled consultants, representing both SMEs and multinational organisations. Our members will benefit from their extensive knowledge when procuring consultancy services, in addition to being supported by our experienced team of technical experts.”

The suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national consultants framework are:

Aegis Property Consultancy

AEW Architects & Designers

Ainsley Gommon Architects

Alan Baxter

Alan Johnston Partnership

Align Property Partners

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Anderton Gables

Arcadis

Arcus Consulting

Atkins

Avison Young (UK)

Baily Garner

Baker Mallett

Banks Long & Co

Bernard Taylor Partnership

Best Practice Group plc

BIM Academy (Enterprises)

BIMBox Associates

Bowker Sadler Partnership T/A Bowker Sadler Architecture

BPTW

Bruton Knowles

Buro Happold Engineers

Butler & Young Services T/A Butler & Young Associates

Buttress Architects

Byrne Looby Partners (UK)

calfordseaden

Capital Property & Construction Consultants

Carter Jonas

CBRE

Civic Engineers

Clague

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Couch Perry & Wilkes

Curtins Consulting

Cushman & Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung

Daniel Connal

David Miles & Partners

Davies Maguire

ECD Architects

ECS Consultants

Ellis Williams Architects

Enzen Global

EP Building Services

Eric Wright FM

Faithorn Farrell Timms

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Frankham Consultancy Group

Fraser Brown MacKenna

GEP Environmental

Glancy Nicholls Architects

Halsall Lloyd

Heyne Tillett Steel

Ingleton Wood

Jennings Design Associates

JNP Group Consulting Engineers T/A JNP Group

Keegans

Keelagher Okey Associates

Kier Business Services

Larch Consulting

MacConvilles

Malcolm Hollis

Mason Clark Associates

Max Fordham

McAndrew Martin

McBains

Michael Dyson Associates

Montagu Evans

Moore MacDonald & Partners

Mott MacDonald

NORR Consultants

NPS Property Consultants

Oberlanders Architects

Oxhey Hall Consulting

Paddock Johnson Partnership

Pellings

Pennington Choices

Pick Everard

PML (Programme Management)

Poole Dick Associates

Pozzoni Architecture

Price & Myers

Prosurv Consult

Pulse Consult

Purcell Architecture

Quattro Design Architects

Quod

Rand Associates Consultancy Services

Rapleys

Ridge and Partners

RPP T/A Rex Procter and Partners

RPS Consulting Services

SDA Consulting

Services Design Solution

Shape Consulting Engineers

Space Solutions (Scotland)

Steven A Hunt & Associates

Tetra Tech

The Fulker Consultancy

Triangle Architects

Troup Bywaters + Anders

Turner & Townsend Project Management

TWC Consulting [Sustainable Property Consultants]

TYPSA

Waldeck Consulting

Wardell Armstrong

Warmworks Scotland

Watts Group

Whiteley Eaves

Will Rudd Davidson (Edinburgh)

Will Rudd Davidson (Glasgow)

WT Partnership

