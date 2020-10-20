Future construction leaders invited to join forum

Lisa Deane

The initiative is intended to promote the development of new skills, competencies and opportunities in the sector to inspire the future workforce of the construction industry.

The Forum will be a group of up to 12 people aged 16-30 who are studying or training in a built environment subject or field, or those that are already on a career path in the sector. The group will share ideas and make emerging expertise and views heard throughout industry. Members will meet regularly, feed into the CSIC future skills strategy and programmes, and take part in engaging industry with new opportunities.

CSIC said that it is looking for early career professionals and students who are already active in the industry and have a passion about the built environment. It wants them to work together to build the mindset, skills and agility needed in a rapidly changing landscape. The forum’s aim is to ensure the voice of the future workforce is heard, so that the industry can better understand how to attract new talent, and that others are inspired to follow a career in the sector.

Lisa Deane, lead future skills manager at CISC, said: “There is both a skills shortage in the sector and there are new types of skills needed with changing ways of delivering our built environment. The Built Environment Future Leaders’ Forum is a way to ensure we understand how to attract and support the development of existing and new skills in the sector, and how we optimise routes of entry into the industry for them.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for those in their early careers, who are passionate about the built environment with an interest in better and innovative ways to shape our built world. It’s a chance to be an influencer and ambassador in your field in a way that hasn’t been possible before - the sector needs your input.”

The deadline for applications is 16th November 2020.

