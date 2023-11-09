Galliford Try acquires M&E business

AVRS is a specialist mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation (MEICA) design and build contractor to the water and energy sectors.

Established in 1972, AVRS has long-term contracts with water and energy companies as well as the Coal Authority and the Ministry of Defence. It has been delivering specialist MEICA services to the nuclear sector since 2013 and holds full RISQS accreditation for mechanical and electrical works in the rail industry.

AVRS operates out of premises in Cumbria, Middlesborough and Warwickshire, and has approximately 95 employees.

It is similar to the Nomenca business that Galliford Try bought from the administrators of NMCN two years ago, but with a wider client base.

Galliford Try said that AVRS was “an excellent fit” and aligned with its strategy of developing adjacent markets.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "We have said that we will continue to consider bolt-on acquisitions to accelerate our strategy and this acquisition increases our capabilities in the environment business and bolsters the group's capital maintenance credentials. AVRS brings highly complementary skills into the group which will further advance our sustainable growth strategy."

