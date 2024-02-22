Galliford Try adds £98m to civils order book

The three contracts are all a similar size, with two in the water industry and one in highways.

Firstly Galliford Try’s Environment business will be installing a £33m pipeline in south London, in Thames Water's Riverside Flow Monitoring Zone, to meet an anticipated increase in demand.

Second, the Environment business has been appointed to a £31m contract to install a new 9km clean water pipeline connecting the Netley water treatment works, east of Guildford in Surrey, with the main reservoir network to the west of the town.

Finally, Galliford Try’s Highways business has signed a £34m contract with Calderdale Council to redevelop the A629 route into central Halifax, including pedestrianising key access areas and re-routing access to the town's railway station while removing traffic from the centre.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk