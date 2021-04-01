Galliford Try and MWH picked for £700m framework

Galliford Try’s environment business and MWH – the joint venture is known as ESD - will be on the new Non-Infrastructure Framework running for six years to 2027. They will support Scottish Water’s capital delivery functions, providing process design and build solutions for water and wastewater treatment works across Scotland.

The previous ESD joint venture delivered over 150 projects for Scottish Water during the six-year SR15 investment programme.

Bill Hocking, chief executive of Galliford Try, said: "The water sector remains a key focus for the infrastructure side of our business and I am delighted that we have renewed our position on this framework. We are a long-term partner for Scottish Water and look forward to continuing our excellent relationship, providing high-quality solutions for their investment programme needs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk