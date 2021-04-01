  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu April 01 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Galliford Try and MWH picked for £700m framework

Galliford Try and MWH picked for £700m framework

2 hours A joint venture of Galliford Try and MWH Treatment has been appointed for a further six years on a Scottish Water framework.

Galliford Try’s environment business and MWH – the joint venture is known as ESD - will be on the new Non-Infrastructure Framework running for six years to 2027. They will support Scottish Water’s capital delivery functions, providing process design and build solutions for water and wastewater treatment works across Scotland. 

The previous ESD joint venture delivered over 150 projects for Scottish Water during the six-year SR15 investment programme.

Bill Hocking, chief executive of Galliford Try, said: "The water sector remains a key focus for the infrastructure side of our business and I am delighted that we have renewed our position on this framework. We are a long-term partner for Scottish Water and look forward to continuing our excellent relationship, providing high-quality solutions for their investment programme needs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »