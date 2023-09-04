Galliford Try recruits Sweco engineering head

Stewart Evans

Stewart Evans joins Galliford Try from Sweco where he was head of engineering and business development manager for water industry work. He was previously with Dutch consulting engineer Grotmij, which Sweco acquired in 2015.

In his new role, his focus will be to build and maintain relationships with new and existing clients. He reports to engineering director Wayne Hickling and become part of the environment division’s senior leadership team.

Stewart Evans said: “It’s a really exciting time to be joining Galliford Try’s Environment business. The company has a great reputation, having cemented its position as the leading contractor in its sectors and its investment in digitalisation, carbon reduction and innovation is transforming clients’ management of their assets.”

