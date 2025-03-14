Galliford Try secures more prison safety work

  1. Instagram
14 March 2025

3 hours Galliford Try has been awarded a £56.4m contract to deliver fire safety improvements (FSI) at HMP Moorland in South Yorkshire.

HMP Moorland, as seen on Google Maps
HMP Moorland, as seen on Google Maps

The project for the Ministry of Justice will see upgrades to critical fire safety systems across the category C prison, including enhancements to fire alarms, emergency lighting, fire compartmentalisation, smoke extraction, roof vents, high-pressure misting units and fire doors.

This is Galliford Try’s second major FSI contract win in the region this year, following the award of a £44.5m contract at HMP Wakefield in February. [See previous report here.]

Matt Raynor, Galliford Try’s operations manager at HMP Moorland, said: "We have been working collaboratively at HMP Moorland for the past three years and have established a great relationship with the establishment. The team is looking forward to continuing our close collaboration on the FSI programme and using our existing knowledge of the prison to ensure the project is a success."

