Galliford Try wins M56 smart motorway job

Galliford Try’s works include all the usual smart motorway construction and installation work –installation of gantries, emergency refuge areas and technical equipment as well as upgrading pavements, barriers and drainage.

The contractor will start on site in spring 2019, with completion approximately 12 months later.

Highways is ‘the key growth sector’ for Galliford Try Infrastructure, according to its highways division managing director, Duncan Elliott.

Galliford Try has recently completed a smart motorways scheme on the M1 in Northamptonshire and is working on a similar scheme on the same motorway in the East Midlands. Earlier this month Galliford Try secured a place on Highways England’s £3.3bn pavements framework for minor works in the northeast.