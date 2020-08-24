Gammon lands its largest-ever contract

Airport Authority Hong Kong has awarded the four-year contract, which covers expansion of the main Terminal 2 building, mechanical and electrical works and construction of interconnecting bridges as well as associated viaducts and roads.

The expansion of the terminal forms part of the airport’s ‘Three-runway System’ project, which on completion will allow for both arrivals and departures from one terminal and increase overall passenger capacity.

Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive Leo Quinn said: “This award marks Gammon’s second significant contract for the Airport Authority Hong Kong this year and the largest single contract ever awarded to Gammon.

“Through leveraging wide-ranging engineering expertise and offsite and modular construction approaches, Gammon has secured a material share of the Hong Kong market which continues to look favourable with significant infrastructure opportunities ahead.”

Balfour Beatty’s joint venture partner in Gammon is Asian trading and manufacturing group Jardine Matheson. Earlier this year, Gammon secured the HK$7.2bn tunnel contract at Hong Kong International Airport to deliver tunnels and associated works for an automatic people mover and baggage handling system on behalf of Airport Authority Hong Kong.

