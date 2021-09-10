GAP doubles the size of its head office

It has completed the acquisition of the Citypoint 2 building overlooking the M8 on the northern periphery of Glasgow city centre after outgrowing its current base.

The new head office is seen as key to expansion plans for the company, which employs more than 1,800 people across 145 locations in the UK, with a turnover in excess of £220m and plans to double in size over the next six years

The company has experienced significant growth in recent years with the addition of 10 new divisions including Welfare Services, Survey & Safety, Non-Mechanical, Lifting, Trenching & Shoring and Tanker Services. It has plans to introduce further specialist divisions in the months ahead.

Douglas Anderson, joint managing director of GAP Group Limited said: “GAP’s head office has been located at Carrick House for over 25 years now, where we originally started out with just 17 employees based in the building. This has now grown to almost 200 staff in total.

“For this reason and to accommodate further expansion, our new office, based in the north of Glasgow city centre and twice the size of Carrick House has been purchased. A key use of the extra floorspace will be for data interrogation and logistical support to drive efficiency.

“We are completely refurbishing this building and are determined to create a state of the art working environment for all current and future employees.”

The building, which is arranged over ground and four upper floors, includes a rooftop entertainment terrace and a wellbeing area.

