Gas man cometh for St Modwen

St Modwen chief executive Sarwjit Sambhi

Sarwjit Sambhi will join St Modwen on 2nd November to replace Mark Allan, who took over from Robert Noel as chief executive of Land Securities earlier this year.

Sarwjit Sambhi, aged 51, was most recently CEO of Centrica Consumer and a member of the board at Centrica, parent company of British Gas. He held various senior positions during his 19 years at the company, including strategy, finance, major capital projects and renewable energy, before leading its consumer business. Prior to Centrica, he worked for the technology and management consultant Booz Allen & Hamilton.

St Modwen chair Danuta Gray said: "Sarwjit's breadth of experience and proven leadership capability in a large and complex organisation strongly positions him to deliver St Modwen's stated strategy. The board believes he is a great fit for St Modwen and well qualified to lead the business and develop the company for further success, creating value for all our stakeholders.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Rob Hudson for his strong leadership as interim chief executive over the past six months, during what has been a very challenging period. Despite this, the company has remained resilient operationally and performed strongly."

Sarwjit Sambhi said: "I am proud to be joining St Modwen. It is a strong business with considerable opportunities to leave a lasting legacy by creating homes, establishing new communities and delivering high-quality industrial and logistics spaces. I am looking forward to getting to the know the business, its committed people and the many different stakeholders for whom and with whom the business will thrive."

