Genie platform adapted for rock stabilisation work

The Hybeko RS-85 XC boom lift

Hybeko, the authorized Genie distributor in Norway, has secured CE approval for its RS-85 XC rock scaling boom lift.

Based on the 26-metre working height Genie Xtra Capacity S-85 XC telescopic boom lift, the Hybeko RS-85 XC was designed and developed by Hybeko in collaboration with Slovenian rock-drilling manufacturer Oprema Ravne.

It has secured CE certification from Rambøll, one of two companies in Norway qualified to provide CE approval.

Features include a customised aluminium basket with protective roof and drill attachment, integrated power hoses within the unit’s telescopic boom, an integrated generator and compressor tow bar.

The first six units have been bought by two Norwegian rental companies, Høyde-Teknikk and Drammen Lift, and end-user company Mesta.

Rock scaling and drilling is a common practice in mountainous Norway, but it carries risks. The first step in rock stabilisation tasks, rock scaling generally refers to the removal of loose rock, brush and trees on a slope or cliff – usually required above roads, railways, walking trails and hydro dams. While aerial work platforms are often used, none had previously designed specifically for this task.

Hybeko chief executive Espen Johannessen said: “As far as we could see it, none of the boom lifts appeared to be purpose-designed with the right specifications, nor officially approved for the job by a certified body. It was clear that there was a real need for a machine that would offer operators better protection. At the same time, there was also the question of productivity and a machine that would allow the use of the appropriate heavy drilling tools.”

