German contractor takes delivery of 300t Leibherr crane

From left to right, Sönke Jordt staff Thomas Kudicke, Anna and Tim Jordt with Inga and Per Sönke and Sabine Jordt, Mats Jordt

The new 300 tonne machine is Sönke Jordt’s largest crane and its first with a luffing lattice jib.

Managing Directors Sönke and Tim Jordt were joined by their families and Thomas Kudicke to take delivery of the new LTM 1300-6.2

Tim Jordt said: “Our LTM 1250-5.1 is only three years old and is working perfectly. But sometimes it is simply too small although it is a powerful 250 tonne crane. That is why we decided to buy the LTM 1300-6.2.”

Sönke Jordt added: “We are a steadily growing family-run company, so we decided to take the next step and offer our customers an even greater range of services. The LTM 1300-6.2 now marks our entry into the large crane class. It has a powerful, 78-metre boom and a luffing jib which is easy to erect.”

The company will mainly use its new 300 tonne crane to erect tower cranes and assemble prefabricated concrete components as well as for industrial work.

When it designed LTM 1300-6.2, Liebherr focused on making the crane and the lattice jibs very easy to set up. The luffing jib can be erected automatically – the crane operator only has to luff the telescopic boom. The adjustment winch is operated by the crane controller. Leibherr said that the straightforward handling and intuitive operation take the strain off the crane driver and enhance safety during the erection process.

The luffing lattice jib can be erected in 3.5m steps up to a height of 70 metres. The manufacturer said that the benefit compared to the conventional 7m-steps is the ability to set the perfect length for every hoist with correspondingly powerful lifting capacities.

