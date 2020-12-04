GF Tomlinson wins Birmingham school build

The new Oscott Manor School has been designed by Bond Bryan Architects

Oscott Manor, in Old Oscott Hill, Birmingham, is a SEND school for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities that has outgrown its current building. And as the current site is too small to develop, it is moving to a new site in nearby Reservoir Road, Erdington.

GF Tomlinson’s first task is to demolish the existing buildings at the Reservoir Road site – the former Bridge SEND School, Fairfield Children’s Home and the Children’s Bungalow.

Construction of the new school, a 29,923 sq ft two-storey building, is due for completion at the end of 2021. It will be a community school for 120 young people aged 11-19, with autism as their primary diagnosis.

GF Tomlinson’s design team include Bond Bryan Architects, BSP Consulting for structural and civil engineering services and Anderson Green for mechanical and electrical services.

This project is the 13th scheme delivered by GF Tomlinson under the DfE framework since 2014.

Director Chris Flint said: “This scheme adds to our strategic portfolio of projects in the education sector throughout the West Midlands region where we have an established reputation for delivering high quality SEND schools, providing safe and inspiring places for young people to learn and thrive.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk