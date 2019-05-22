Giant brick Mobius strip planned for Birmingham

The Wall of Answered Prayer is a piece of public art made from one million bricks, each representing an answered prayer. The aim of the project is ‘to preserve and celebrate the UK’s Christian heritage and inspire the nation to pray’.

After an international architectural design competition over the past three years, run by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the winner and location has been decided. More than 130 architecture practices from 28 countries submitted concept designs, from which five were shortlisted for a second round of judging.

The winning entry by Snug Architects is in the form of an arching Mobius strip standing 50 metres high and incorporating a visitor centre. A site for the structure has been donated by the Edmiston family at Coleshill Manor on the edge of Birmingham, between the M6, M42 and the planned HS2 rail line.

Paul Bulkeley, design director at Snug Architects, said: “It is an honour to have been chosen to design and deliver this project of national significance. We are excited by the vision behind this ground-breaking project and are looking forward to working with the team to see it become a reality. At Snug Architects we believe this will be a structure that both inspires and engages visitors for many years to come.”

Richard Gamble, chief executive of The Wall of Answered Prayer, said: “This 15-year-old vision is now becoming reality. I’m chuffed to bits with the design which handled perfectly the challenge of creating intrigue when being seen from afar, yet provides a truly interactive journey for those who visit. We want to create an iconic structure the nation will not only be proud of but find inspirational – it will be a landmark of hope.”

Based on the experience of the Angel of the North, The Wall team expect to attract between 150,000 and 200,000 visitors a year and generate more than £500m in the first 10 years for the local economy.

Subject to planning, the aim is to have the Wall built before the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games start. Project manager for the client is Gleeds.