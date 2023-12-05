Gilbert-Ash lands £30m Tate Liverpool refurbishment

The Tate Liverpool art gallery, as it is now, and as it will be (below)

A £29.75m redevelopment of the gallery on Royal Albert Dock has been designed by 6a Architects.

The plans have recently been granted planning permission and listed building consent.

Earlier this year Gilbert-Ash completed a refurbishment of the National Portrait Gallery in London and previously worked on the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

Tate capital director Emma King said: “Gilbert-Ash’s track record of working to the highest standards on both cultural and heritage buildings makes them the perfect contractors to deliver the reimagined Tate Liverpool. We look forward to collaborating with the architects and contractors to deliver this once-in-a-generation renewal, creating an art museum fit for the 21st century.”

Gilbert-Ash construction director Raymond Gilroy added: “We are delighted to have been selected to deliver this landmark and transformational project at Tate Liverpool. It is another unique project to add to our extensive portfolio in the cultural, arts and heritage sector. The team is already in place finalising plans to deal with the many logistical and technical challenges that lie ahead, in advance of a start on site in early 2024.”

Project director Rodney Coalter, who worked on the National Portrait Gallery, will head up the Gilbert-Ash team.

Tate Liverpool is housed in an 1846 warehouse that was redesigned by Sir James Stirling and Michael Wilford in the late 1980s as the cornerstone of the reinvention of the Royal Albert Dock. It helped establish Tate as a pioneer for arts-led regeneration in the UK.

The transformation includes new gallery spaces over three floors, as well as a public ‘Art Hall’ on the ground floor, opened up to let in more daylight and views across the dock.

Environmental standards and thermal performance are expected to be improved with new services, replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy, and introducing natural ventilation to improve its energy performance.

Funding for the project has come from the UK government, including £10m from the levelling up fund, as part of a combined £20m bid with National Museums Liverpool, and £6.6m from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s public bodies infrastructure fund. The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority also helped to fund the developmental phase of the project from its strategic investment fund.

