Glasgow sets out frameworks for regeneration

Glasgow City Council has adopted the frameworks into its development plan. The two Strategic Development Frameworks (SDFs) will build on activity that has already taken place on the river and in communities.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The River Clyde is, arguably, Glasgow's greatest physical asset - and, for too long, the city hasn't used it as well or as often as it could have. This framework will ensure that the council can work with its partners to bring the river back to the place it deserves in our economic, social and cultural lives. Equally, the framework linking Govan and Partick will best shape how the significant development taking place there now and in the near future can benefit as many people as possible in these historic Glasgow communities."

The aim for the Clyde Corridor is to develop a river and waterfront that is vibrant, sustainable, better-connected, greener and more resilient to social, economic and climate change, said the council. The vision of its SDF is that the Clyde Corridor becomes a liveable place, forming a world-class destination at the heart of the city, with accessible and attractive spaces and cultural and leisure opportunities.

In addition, the corridor is intended to be climate-resilient, supporting a mix of uses, with new houses and flats linked to existing communities. The council said that the Clyde's historic character will be protected and enhanced, with innovative design creating a distinct identity, and the issue of vacant and derelict land tackled to unlock development potential.

The Clyde - Glasgow's largest continuous open space - will form part of a wider network of urban waterways featuring continuous walking and cycling routes.

The focus of the SDF is the stretch of the river between the tidal weir close to Glasgow Green and the city boundary at Yoker. “While there has been gradual development activity on the waterfront at sites such as the International Financial Services District, the Scottish Events Campus, Pacific Quay and the Riverside Museum, as well as current developments including the Barclays campus at Tradeston, the SDF will now help guide future and proposed activity to make the Clyde corridor a major regeneration project of regional and national significance,” said the council.

The Govan - Partick SDF - which originated from significant community and stakeholder engagement in 2015 – is intended to build on the strengths and assets of communities and local institutions while addressing the legacy of post-industrial related issues in the area.

Regeneration of Govan - Partick has come in recent years through ongoing initiatives such as the Central Govan Action Plan, the Glasgow City Region City Deal's West End & Waterfront programme and the University of Glasgow's GRID Innovation District. The aim is for the SDF to provide a platform for collaborative working between the council and its partners to deliver the area's potential.

Through the SDF, the council expects that, by 2030, Govan - Partick will be recognised as an urban district of well-connected but distinct neighbourhoods. In addition, it expects the area to be recognised as a leading innovation district, surrounded by a growing economic cluster.

The forthcoming Partick - Govan Bridge is designed to act as a stimulus for a new cultural quarter between the Riverside Museum and historic buildings such as Govan Old and the Pearce Institute. The social and economic potential of the area will also be unlocked through improvements to streets, spaces and the active travel network, as well as the development of key regeneration sites. Future development activity on the Clyde Corridor and in Govan - Partick also includes the development of Custom House Quay; the next phase of the Glasgow Harbour development; and the creation of a mixed-use development at Water Row.

