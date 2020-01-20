Glasgow University to build £86m teaching hub

The new £86m building, designed by Hassell, will include learning and teaching facilities for its Postgraduate Taught (PGT) students. It will also allow the Adam Smith Business School to continue to grow.

It will be the fourth major new building to be delivered through the university’s £1bn campus development programme, which is redeveloping the site of the former Western Infirmary in Glasgow’s West End. Construction will begin in July and is expected to complete in 2022.

Professor John Finch, head of the Adam Smith Business School, said: “The new development will build on the legacy of pioneering thinker Adam Smith. It will create spaces for analytical, entrepreneurial and sustainable learning, teaching and research, driven by our academics’ curiosity, and address challenges internationally and locally in business, organisations and the economy.

“It will increase scope for cross-disciplinary collaboration, creating inspiring spaces which facilitate innovation and support our students in their learning and teaching within and beyond their degree programmes. The unique Postgraduate Teaching Hub will accommodate growth and will mean we can place business skills at the very heart of our PGT student experience, enhancing employability and adding value to a wide range of programmes across the University.

Hassell principal Julian Gitsham said: “This is a fantastic demonstration of the University of Glasgow’s commitment to creating world-class facilities for tomorrow’s business leaders. The new building will form a gateway between the city’s cultural quarter and the new campus square, and embody both the university’s long-standing civic partnership and its cutting-edge modern architecture.

“Through outstanding teaching, research and creative workplaces for students, academics and staff, the new school will facilitate industry and academic collaborations, and drive research and innovation.”