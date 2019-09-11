Gleeds looks to boost rail offering

Richard Stansfield

Gleeds has provided various commercial and project management services for Network Rail since 2015, across projects including the redevelopment of Leeds train station and a mixed-use programme at Clapham, as well as Crossrail 1 and 2 – and it is hungry for further growth in the sector.

Before joining Gleeds, Richard Stansfield spent three years as infrastructure director for independent consultancy firm Initiate Project Solutions, providing advisory services for BP, Network Rail, Atkins and others. He has previously worked for Faithful & Gould, Network Rail and Mott MacDonald.

Of his new job, he said: “The Gleeds rail provision has been expanding at speed over the last few years and I am delighted to be joining the business at a time of such impressive growth. I have gained a wealth of experience over the course of my career to date and I fully intend to harness this expertise as I embark on an exciting new challenge”.

Gleeds chief executive Graham Harle added: “Richard’s appointment is testament to the recent success of our rail division, led by Mark Syrett, and signifies our desire to continue the pattern of growth we have propagated. The business is currently a national lead on transport commercial strategy for the Department for Transport, as well as working in partnership with the Office of Rail & Road. I am confident that Richard will be instrumental in developing these relationships, as well as strengthening the links between Gleeds and Network Rail.”

