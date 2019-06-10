Gleeson chief sacked after digging his heels in

Jolyon Harrison

Jolyon Harrison, born in March 1948, joined the board of MJ Gleeson in July 2010 and was appointed chief executive in July 2012.

He had a 20% pay rise in 2018 – when the average rise in pay of salaried employees was 4.3% – taking his basic annual pay to £505,000. His total package was worth nearly £3m.

In a statement this morning the Gleeson board said that Mr Harrison had left the company with immediate effect after a disagreement over pay and the timing of his surely impending retirement.

It said: “Following extensive discussions with Mr Harrison regarding his remuneration and succession planning, the board concluded that it was not possible to find a mutually acceptable basis for Mr Harrison to continue as chief executive officer.”

Former Keepmoat Homes chief executive James Thomson has been brought in on an interim basis while a long-term CEO appointment is found.