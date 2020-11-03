Gleeson gets go-ahead for second Mansfield estate

CGI of the development planned for Crown Farm Way in Mansfield

This is Gleeson’s second development in Mansfield.

Gleeson Homes has bought land at Crown Farm Way in Mansfield for a development of 197 homes, all of which will have off-street parking and front and rear gardens, despite Gleeson pitch for first-time buyers, with Gleeson’s price point typically 20% below the average market price.

Work on site starts this month, with properties anticipated to be on sale from spring 2021, with prices for a three-bedroom home starting at £149,995.

Allen Marshall, operations director for Gleeson in the Midlands, said: "We are thrilled to have achieved planning consent for this exciting development. We believe it will add real value to the area and provide local people on low incomes the opportunity to achieve their dreams of home ownership and the wealth of benefits that it brings.”

