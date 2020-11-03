GMI wins Wirral Waters office build

No 1 Tower Road South has been designed by Glenn Howells Architects

The three-storey office complex, No 1 Tower Road South, will be the first speculative commercial office space to be built in Birkenhead for more than a decade.

The development is part of Peel L&P’s 500-acre Wirral Waters masterplan to encourage economic growth and job creation in Wirral.

The appointment of GMI as the main contractor for the build follows recent news that Peel L&P, with support from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, has secured funding for the project from CBRE and Merseyside Pension Fund.

The 34,000 sq ft workspace has been designed to be BREEAM Excellent-rated with a flexible layout. It includes smaller office units, co-working space and larger 3,000-4,000 sq ft suites.

It has been designed by Glenn Howells Architects, like the £10.5m Wirral Metropolitan College building next door.

As well as this new office complex and college, the Four Bridges neighbourhood will see the development of Egerton Village, a centre for retail, amenities and the arts, and the Maritime Knowledge Hub that will provide a base for marine engineering research and development.

Wirral Waters development director Richard Mawdsley said: “GMI Construction has a proven track record of delivering high-quality, award-winning projects so we are very pleased to have appointed them to deliver No 1 Tower Road South at Wirral Waters.”

“The office complex has been designed to meet the highest standards of sustainability and digital connectivity, so will make an excellent home for forward-thinking, aspirational small businesses.”

“No 1 Tower Road South marks another step forward in the delivery of Peel L&P’s Wirral Waters masterplan and will play a central role in the further development of the Four Bridges neighbourhood over the coming years.”

