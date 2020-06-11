Go-ahead for Osborne’s Binley junction job

The existing layout at Binley junction

Following the submission of detailed plans, transport secretary Grant Shapps has signed his approval for work to start on the A46 Coventry Junctions scheme in Binley.

The A46 is a key artery between the East and West Midlands, connecting Coventry and Warwickshire to the motorway network.

The scheme involves construction of a flyover to separate local and commuter traffic at Binley junction (also known locally as TGI Island).

Main contractor for the job is Osborne, which was selected as main contractor (or 'delivery integration partner' in the current vernacular) last year under Highways England’s new ‘routes to market regional delivery partnership’ procurement method.

Main construction work is scheduled to start at Binley later this year, with the junction expected to open in 2022.

Planning work for Walsgrave junction, the second phase of the A46 Coventry Junctions scheme, is continuing.

