Go-ahead for £50m South Ayrshire campus

The council can now progress towards starting construction, with initial works planned for spring next year and the new campus set to open in 2023.

The new campus, which will be built on the site of the existing Carrick Academy, will incorporate a new academy, St Cuthbert's Primary and a new non-denominational primary school that will be formed by amalgamating Cairn Primary and Gardenrose Primary. There will also be Early Years provision, operating 52 weeks of the year. In total, the campus will have capacity for 1,370 pupils from two to 18 years.

It will also provide outdoor sports facilities and a new swimming pool that will be available for public use.

Councillor William Grant, children and young people portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council said: "Planning approval makes the Maybole Community Campus a reality, and I am delighted that this takes us one step forward to making Maybole a better place to live. This project is a fine example of our continued commitment to learning and helping to close the attainment gap.

"It's our biggest school project to date, and together with the new by-pass and planned regeneration of the high street, it will help to completely transform the town."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk