Go-ahead given for Ibrox homes

The project, which is being carried out on behalf of housing association Home Group Scotland, involves the development of a site that was formerly an annexe of Bellahouston Academy.

AS Homes will build an L-shaped four-storey block that has been designed by George Buchanan Architects to be in keeping with the height of surrounding tenements. There will be 18 one-bed and a further 18 two-bed flats, including three wheelchair-adaptable homes, communal space and a children’s playing area. A total of 21 parking spaces will also be provided.

Paul Kelly, managing Director of AS Homes, said: “This is excellent news and provides much needed, quality social housing for the Ibrox area - and wonderful homes for future tenants of Home Group.”

Work is expected to start on site in April 2021.

