Godwin plans Sheffield BTR scheme

The planned development site

The developer wants to build a block of 300 flats on the corner of Farm Road and Queens Road, as part of the Sheffield Midland Station and Sheaf Valley Development.

Stuart Pratt, group development director for Godwin Developments said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured this highly desirable site, situated in the Sheaf Gardens area in Sheffield. It comes just two weeks after we announced plans for another significant project, currently under way in Stafford, that will see the construction of over 300 residential BTR homes in the mMidlands.

“The scheme highlights yet again our expanding footprint in the BTR sector and ability to maintain momentum despite current economic challenges. This achievement is a testament to the commitment and professionalism of our team and the support provided by leading legal advisers Irwin Mitchell who assisted us on this transaction.

“While mindful of the present circumstances, as a business we continue to remain focused on the future and plan for the rebound in our industry and the country. We look forward to working closely with local planners, the community and the city council to ensure this scheme provides the best possible opportunities for Sheffield.”

