Government appoints new facilities management director

The Office of Government Property (OGP), a division of the Cabinet Office, has appointed Saurabh Bhandari to lead property programmes.

From May 2024 Saurabh Bhandari will be director, property delivery & transformation, leading on works to improve the condition of the government estate.

He will also be responsible for facilities management in 140,000 government buildings as well as the One Public Estate partnership with the Local Government Association.

Mr Bhandari joins the OGP from the New Hospitals Programme, where he is currently a director.

Government chief property officer Mark Chivers said: “Saurabh joining us further strengthens our executive team as we continue our journey to drive real, lasting improvements to the government estate – capitalising on public property to support public services and inspire economic growth in regions across the UK.”

Saurabh Bhandari said: “The power and potential of the public estate cannot be overstated. We have the opportunity to capitalise on this potential to drive real improvements – not only for our colleagues providing vital public services, but also for people and families up and down the country who can benefit from new jobs, homes, and economic growth.”

